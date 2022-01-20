SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 7,734 First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,734 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of First Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THFF. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in First Financial by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 108,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,201,000 after buying an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $580.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.76. First Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. First Financial’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

