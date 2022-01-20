carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CSXXY opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81. carsales.com has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $42.22.

Get carsales.com alerts:

carsales.com Company Profile

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for carsales.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for carsales.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.