AerCap (NYSE:AER) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AER. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna started coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a positive rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a positive rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.88.

NYSE AER opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. AerCap has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,792,000 after acquiring an additional 160,980 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,552,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,756,000 after acquiring an additional 244,166 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in AerCap by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,789,000 after buying an additional 440,556 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,053,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,318,000 after buying an additional 147,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,994,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,912,000 after buying an additional 35,335 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

