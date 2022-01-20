Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

ANGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.19.

NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. Angion Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 3,474.84% and a negative return on equity of 233.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Angion Biomedica will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Angion Biomedica news, insider Jay Venkatesan acquired 66,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $170,612.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Itzhak Goldberg sold 40,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $136,328.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,816 shares of company stock worth $386,993 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Angion Biomedica by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 4.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 81.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

