Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.48. Reynolds Consumer Products reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REYN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,577,000 after buying an additional 173,744 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,304,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,997,000 after buying an additional 33,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,835,000 after buying an additional 85,296 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,413,000 after buying an additional 113,065 shares during the period. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

