Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acasti Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on research, development and commercialization of krill oil based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies. CaPre (R), Acasti’s only prescription drug candidate, is being developed to help prevent and treat hypertriglyceridemia. ONEMIA (R) is a medical food and currently Acasti’s only commercialized product. Acasti Pharma Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Acasti Pharma stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Acasti Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $58.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340,372 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Acasti Pharma by 392.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75,309 shares during the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

