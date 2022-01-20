Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AHEXY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Adecco Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Adecco Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.06.

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 1.37. Adecco Group has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $35.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

