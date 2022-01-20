TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 315 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($4.37) to GBX 315 ($4.30) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TT Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TT Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS:TTGPF opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. TT Electronics has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $4.31.

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

