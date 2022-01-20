Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 180 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a SEK 180 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOLV.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price objective on Volvo in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 target price on Volvo in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on Volvo in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Volvo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of SEK 233.14.

Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

