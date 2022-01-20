Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) PT Raised to $41.00 at DA Davidson

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) had its target price boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $39.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s previous close.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $25.95 and a 12 month high of $38.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Washington Federal by 50.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

