TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the December 15th total of 215,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 116.3 days.

Shares of TVAHF stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. TV Asahi has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65.

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programs, and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

