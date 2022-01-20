TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the December 15th total of 215,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 116.3 days.
Shares of TVAHF stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. TV Asahi has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65.
About TV Asahi
See Also: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.