Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of TOSYY stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. Toshiba has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toshiba will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toshiba Company Profile

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

