Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Shares of TOSYY stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. Toshiba has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66.
Toshiba Company Profile
TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.
