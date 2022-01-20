Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.10

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and traded as low as $38.68. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares last traded at $38.71, with a volume of 575,351 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBEF. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1,384.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,384,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,773,000 after buying an additional 1,291,203 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,986,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 101,392 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,398,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,211,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,373 shares during the period.

