Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Sets New 1-Year High at $185.40

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 185.40 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 184.50 ($2.52), with a volume of 1278039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.50 ($2.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of £514.41 million and a PE ratio of 3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 169.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s payout ratio is 0.07%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

