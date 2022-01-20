Jean-Marc Ollagnier Sells 6,250 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Accenture stock opened at $343.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.22. The stock has a market cap of $217.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $417.37.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.
About Accenture
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
