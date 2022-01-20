Jean-Marc Ollagnier Sells 6,250 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Accenture stock opened at $343.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.22. The stock has a market cap of $217.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.