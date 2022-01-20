Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.44

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.44 and last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 599856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $149,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $67,863.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,430. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 83.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,824,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,684 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,690,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 24.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,237,000 after acquiring an additional 476,336 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 26.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,414,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,979,000 after acquiring an additional 297,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,567,000 after acquiring an additional 264,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

