Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Down 22.2% in December

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TKGSY opened at $9.46 on Thursday. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of city gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas Business, Energy-related, Real Estate, and Others. The Gas segment produces, supplies, and sells city gas and liquid gas. The Electric Power segment handles electric power services.

