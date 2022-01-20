Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded Fresnillo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

