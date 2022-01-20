Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. operates as a franchised hotel operator. It operates business chain hotels, serviced apartments, shell inns and hostels. The company’s properties include GreenTree Eastern Hotel, GreenTree Inn, GreenTree Alliance Hotel and Vatica Hotel. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GHG opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $702.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 58.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 136,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 50,370 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth approximately $658,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.