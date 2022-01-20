Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HI. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of HI opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $1,179,987.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,224 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 2,708.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 430.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 108,273.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

