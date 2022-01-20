Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to $69.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.07% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

AEM has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

AEM stock opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

