$132.45 Million in Sales Expected for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will post sales of $132.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $133.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.40 million. MicroStrategy reported sales of $131.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year sales of $508.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $507.70 million to $509.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $534.60 million, with estimates ranging from $532.90 million to $536.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $595.00.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $460.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $608.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $648.34. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $411.58 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total transaction of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175. 25.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 23.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 86.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in MicroStrategy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

