Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €89.88 ($102.13).

ETR:DAI opened at €74.50 ($84.66) on Wednesday. Daimler has a 52 week low of €55.44 ($63.00) and a 52 week high of €91.63 ($104.13). The firm has a market cap of $79.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €78.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

