Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €1.80 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.05) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.89) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.00) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.09) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.66) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €3.35 ($3.80).

Air France-KLM stock opened at €4.02 ($4.56) on Wednesday. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($7.82) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($16.65). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.06.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

