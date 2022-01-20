Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €152.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($172.73) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Safran in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price objective on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($156.82) price target on Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($152.27) price target on Safran in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €126.64 ($143.90).

Shares of Safran stock opened at €112.18 ($127.48) on Wednesday. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($104.95). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €109.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €110.55.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

