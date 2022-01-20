Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$6.50 at Raymond James

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.29.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

TSE KEL opened at C$5.43 on Wednesday. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$1.74 and a one year high of C$5.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$75.76 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$28,562.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,278.24. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$163,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,580,716.16.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.