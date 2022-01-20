Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FOOD. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday. lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.28.

Shares of FOOD stock opened at C$3.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$244.85 million and a P/E ratio of -7.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.45. Goodfood Market has a one year low of C$3.19 and a one year high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

