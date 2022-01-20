CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered CI Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.43.

Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$25.65 on Wednesday. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$15.84 and a 52-week high of C$30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.07.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$661.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.5899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.12%.

In other CI Financial news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$29,294.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$583,425.99.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

