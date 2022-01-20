Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ELD has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CSFB set a C$9.50 price target on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.86.

TSE ELD opened at C$12.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.44. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$9.52 and a one year high of C$17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$300.24 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.8500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total value of C$40,108.02.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

