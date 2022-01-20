Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Short Interest Up 36.3% in December

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the December 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of FMTX opened at $10.82 on Thursday. Forma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of -0.27.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

