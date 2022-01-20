Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.09. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 16,063 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $74.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.14%.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director Thomas R. Cellitti acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James F. Crowley acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $139,020 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 243.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

