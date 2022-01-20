Short Interest in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Expands By 37.0%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the December 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of HSDT stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.93. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $20.98.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 227.11% and a negative net margin of 3,640.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSDT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Noble Financial cut shares of Helius Medical Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, CEO Dane Andreeff purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 45,600 shares of company stock worth $342,705. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,347 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. lifted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies during the third quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 27.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

