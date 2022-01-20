MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at Raymond James

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a na rating and issued a C$15.00 price target (up previously from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. ATB Capital restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$14.75 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.65.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$14.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$4.22 and a one year high of C$14.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.95.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.8999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

