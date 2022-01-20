Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial to C$35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cfra boosted their target price on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.00.

SAP stock opened at C$27.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$27.28 and a 12-month high of C$42.42. The stock has a market cap of C$11.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$29.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.56.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.8700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Saputo’s payout ratio is presently 63.00%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

