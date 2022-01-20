Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at Tudor Pickering

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$10.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.65.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$8.76 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$4.46 and a one year high of C$9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$728.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.

In related news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher acquired 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$897,918.55. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong acquired 6,600 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 313,964 shares in the company, valued at C$2,134,955.20. Insiders bought 77,710 shares of company stock valued at $570,128 over the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

