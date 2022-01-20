ATB Capital Increases Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$4.25

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perfomr rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Trican Well Service to C$3.85 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.92.

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$3.21 on Wednesday. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$1.67 and a 52-week high of C$3.68. The stock has a market cap of C$798.68 million and a P/E ratio of -38.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

