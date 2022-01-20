Comparing Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) & HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) and HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and HDFC Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HDFC Bank $21.00 billion 6.14 $4.46 billion $2.51 27.95

HDFC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Banorte.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Grupo Financiero Banorte and HDFC Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 0 2 0 3.00 HDFC Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grupo Financiero Banorte presently has a consensus price target of $146.00, indicating a potential upside of 323.93%. Given Grupo Financiero Banorte’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grupo Financiero Banorte is more favorable than HDFC Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HDFC Bank has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and HDFC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A HDFC Bank 21.24% 15.85% 1.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of HDFC Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Grupo Financiero Banorte pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. HDFC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. HDFC Bank pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

HDFC Bank beats Grupo Financiero Banorte on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations. The Treasury segment consists of bank’s investment portfolio, money market borrowing and lending, investment operations and trading in foreign exchange and derivative contracts. The Retail Banking segment provides loans and other services to customers through a branch network and other delivery channels. The Wholesale Banking segment provides loans, non-fund facilities and transaction services to large corporates, emerging corporates, public sector units, government bodies, financial institutions, and medium scale enterprises. The Other Banking Business segment includes income from para banking activities such as credit cards, debit cards, third party product distribution, primary dealership business, and the associated costs. The company was founded by Aditya Tapishwar Puri in August 1994 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

