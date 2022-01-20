Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) PT Lowered to $16.00

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 223.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.04.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Shares of PASG opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $267.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 41,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $230,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 129.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 435,235 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 165,542.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 127.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.