Morgan Stanley Lowers Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $127.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.24% from the company’s current price.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Shares of CZR opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $4,015,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

