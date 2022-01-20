Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) to Buy

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.55.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.05. Sientra has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sientra will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Sientra news, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $34,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $445,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth $16,926,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,543,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,856 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Sientra by 40.9% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,646,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 767,482 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sientra by 51.5% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sientra by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,117,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,861,000 after acquiring an additional 314,815 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

