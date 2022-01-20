The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $13.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 74.30% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.
Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.
In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 92.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 77,210 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $1,037,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 112.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 589,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after buying an additional 312,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 30.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after buying an additional 91,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.
The Carlyle Group Company Profile
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
