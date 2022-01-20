The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $13.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 74.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 92.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 77,210 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $1,037,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 112.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 589,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after buying an additional 312,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 30.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after buying an additional 91,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

