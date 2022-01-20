TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCRR. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $139.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 186,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

