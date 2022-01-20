Berenberg Bank Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $205.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMAT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.47.

AMAT stock opened at $143.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.89. Applied Materials has a one year low of $96.07 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

