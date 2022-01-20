DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) PT Raised to $36.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DCP. Mizuho upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.46.

NYSE DCP opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $33.85.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,776,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,075,000 after purchasing an additional 488,900 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its position in DCP Midstream by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,935,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after purchasing an additional 488,738 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,911,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,342,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,870,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,079,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. 32.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

