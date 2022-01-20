Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $110.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Best Buy stock opened at $99.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.98. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $94.54 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Best Buy by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

