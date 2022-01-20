Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on C. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.83.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Citigroup by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,832 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Citigroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 331,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,421,000 after acquiring an additional 63,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

