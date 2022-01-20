Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €85.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €85.00 ($96.59) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HEN3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($121.59) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €89.00 ($101.14) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €91.20 ($103.64).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €77.52 ($88.09) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($147.33). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €73.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €79.43.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

