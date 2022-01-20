Comparing Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) & Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) and Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Jiuzi alerts:

This table compares Jiuzi and Murphy USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A Murphy USA 2.26% 44.37% 9.47%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Jiuzi and Murphy USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A Murphy USA 0 0 1 0 3.00

Murphy USA has a consensus price target of $180.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.67%. Given Murphy USA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Murphy USA is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Jiuzi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Murphy USA shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Murphy USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jiuzi and Murphy USA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiuzi $7.98 million 3.53 N/A N/A N/A Murphy USA $11.26 billion 0.44 $386.10 million $12.94 14.90

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Summary

Murphy USA beats Jiuzi on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc. engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Receive News & Ratings for Jiuzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiuzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.