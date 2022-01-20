Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) vs. Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Head to Head Contrast

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) and Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Bank of Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Hang Lung Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of Communications pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Bank of Communications and Hang Lung Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Communications 21.17% 10.59% 0.82% Hang Lung Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of Communications and Hang Lung Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Communications $60.64 billion 0.81 $11.34 billion $4.37 3.78 Hang Lung Group $1.23 billion 2.42 -$198.63 million N/A N/A

Bank of Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Hang Lung Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank of Communications and Hang Lung Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hang Lung Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Bank of Communications has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Lung Group has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Communications beats Hang Lung Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services. It also provides corporate banking products and services, such as corporate time and demand structured deposits; cash management services, such as accounts receivable/accounts payable management, account management, liquidity management, and investment and financing management; financing, settlement, and risk management services; financing services; syndicated loans; overdrafts; investment banking services; offshore banking services, including forex deposit and loan, inter-bank loan, international settlement, forex trading and guarantee, business advisory, and other services; and precious metal leasing and commodity trading services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising corporate foreign exchange wealth management, import and export settlement, document settlement, remittance and bill, trade finance, and offshore banking services. Further, it provides treasury, asset management, trustee, insurance, financial leasing, debt-to-equity swap, and other financial services; trust investment, fund management, securities dealing and brokerage, and reinsurance services; and e-banking services. It has 245 branches and 3,025 banking outlets in Mainland China; 22 overseas branches and 68 overseas banking outlets, as well as representative offices in 17 countries. Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Hang Lung Group Company Profile

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments. The company also develops various properties, including shopping mall, office, residential, serviced apartments, and carparks. Its investment properties portfolio includes Grand Gateway 66, a commercial, office, and residential complex, as well as Plaza 66, a commercial and office complex in Shanghai; Palace 66 and Forum 66 in Shenyang; Parc 66 in Jinan; Center 66 in Wuxi; Riverside 66 in Tianjin; Olympia 66 in Dalian; Spring City 66 in Kunming; Heartland 66 in Wuhan; and Westlake 66. In addition, the company offers car park and property management, securities trading, financial, project management, and property agency services, as well as operates and manages apartment. Hang Lung Group Limited was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

