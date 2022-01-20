Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Up 37.6% in December

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE NUW opened at $15.87 on Thursday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 19.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 93,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

