Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Up 37.6% in December

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE NUW opened at $15.87 on Thursday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
